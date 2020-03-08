VIRGINIA — The world of safety in families is taking a new path as Safe Babies Court Teams are implemented in Virginia.
Safe Babies Court is a proactive model to work with families in hopes of preventing child removal from the home. A team is formed around the family to provide support and resources before the family becomes part of the court or foster care system. This team works through a lens of trauma informed care to maintain attachments between caregiver and young child. The Safe Babies Court is based on the Zero to Three model but Virginia's Sixth District Judge Robert Friday said they will focus on families with children ages 0-18 months.
“This is brand new,” said Friday. “This has never been tried in a rural area before.”
Virginia has been named a national test-site for rural communities using this new Safe Babies Court model. Duluth, too, has started implementation but the program is not county-wide.
Saint Louis County has received a grant from the national Health Resources and Services Administration for $100,000 to fund the project, as well as support from the national non-profit organization, Zero to Three.
Wednesday, Friday, Kelly Lind the Public Nursing Supervisor and Nicole Cook, the Safe Babies Court Community Coordinator, in Virginia sat down with the Mesabi Daily News to discuss Safe Babies Court. Thursday and Friday the model was kicked off with stakeholder meetings and planning sessions.
“I really want people to realize...the main goal of this initiative is to prevent court cases,” said Lind on Wednesday. “We will work closer with families to support them. I expect that we will see a decrease in caseloads.”
Friday said he recently spoke to a group of students at UMD and explained children and family services like an iceberg with only a portion visible above water. The visible section is when there is a child protection case; the family is part of the system and children are in out-of-home placements, such as foster care.
“Our goal is not to become visible but have an intervention structure of organizational collaborations to keep families out of the courts,” said Friday.
Below the water, on one side of the triangle, is before the family becomes disrupted. Here, Child Protection Services (CPS) is first contacted. The goal of the Safe Babies Court is to get a team of resources and support involved at this point.
On the other side of the triangle, below the water, is post court such as when the family is reunified.
Instead of the family being contacted by CPS (below water), becoming a CPS case (public/above water) and then post-court reunification (below water), the hope is to cut off the top of the iceberg. By early on gathering the team of resources around the family, the goal is to decrease disruption, keeping the family out of the court and foster care system.
The Safe Babies Court would provide a team early on and transition into the stabilized/reunified family (below water to below water) versus into the court system (above water).
“This is an early intervention structure,” said Friday. “This will address underlying issues in the family and increase access to area resources.” Friday hopes this team will combat distrust in the system.
It is expected that some families working within the Safe Babies Court will, unfortunately, make their way to the courts (above water). In the first year, the Virginia cohort expects to work with 8-12 families who make it into the courts. With this model, the hope is to nurture attachment with a caregiver, reduce frequency of moves for the child(ren), address permanency in a timely manner and others.
“By having it not just be child and family services but other community members and organizations, we hope this will not be adversarial but supportive for the parents and families,” said Friday.
Key to the Safe Babies Court model is the use of trauma informed and attachment informed lenses. They want to decrease trauma to the child and family while nurturing and increasing caregiver attachment with the child. Trauma and the lack of healthy attachment both greatly impact the development of the young child’s brain. As the program is targeting children 0-18 months, healthy development is of top importance to Friday, Lind, Cook and all involved in the project.
“Nationally, there is a huge movement to begin our work upstream,” said Lind. “This model works to change the system from reactive to preventative and will help prevent trauma to the child.”
Lind explained that Minnesota is leading the practice of the prevention.
“Our problem is not in identifying issues within the family such as abuse, addiction or mental health,” said Friday, “ but in providing support and resources early on. This is the current gap.”
Friday explained that the model encourages asking what are the needs of the family and what is the team trying to address?
Friday said there is a belief that resources are not available in the Virginia community. “We have the resources in the community. We have a responsibility to connect these parents with the resources to help fix their problem.”
Once a family is identified, a team of various individuals and organizations in the community will be created to provide support to the family. The program is being organized as a collaboration between a variety of county, court and community services. “This is a community solution to what is ultimately a community program,” said Friday. “Through conversations we are already starting to succeed.”
The team will vary, depending on the needs of the family, but will include the usual suspects of the biological and foster parents and social workers. Parents will be asked who their supports are (friends and family) and those people will be invited as will any probation officers and health care providers.
“We will ask ‘Who do you want at the table?’,” said Cook. “This is about them and the success of their family...It is important to look at what the parents need. If they don’t have access to it, they won’t succeed.”
Relationships will be key to the success of this program. The relationship at its core will be that of parent and child but all of those other people will gather around and give their relationship to the family to support their success.
If you have a screaming baby in the middle of the night who you can’t calm, call a team member. If you are afraid you might relapse, call a team member. If you just need a high five and some encouragement, call a team member.
This team will provide consistency for the family and safe people they can reach out to for help
“I can identify at least three women on my caseload who fit with this new Safe Babies Court idea,” said April Gubrud-Robertson a Probation Officer at Thursday’s stakeholder meeting. “They live in isolation, some with depression, violence and addiction. Some are single-parents. They feel like they don’t have resources. They don’t trust reaching out for help in case their child is taken.”
Gubrud-Robertson talked about clients who reached out for parenting help and had their child removed from their care.
“The goal is to have services in place and a system of communication and community to support families so they do not end up in the courts,” said Lind.
This team is coordinated by a Safe Babies Court Community Coordinator, such as Cook. “The coordinator will take the big systems to the community and work with the teams,” explained Cook.
The Safe Babies Court Team will meet depending on the needs of the family. Some will meet several times a week while others may meet on months rotating with court appearances.
“It was about two years ago that two crazy people, by the names of Kelly Linda and Paula Stocke, approached Judge Anderson and myself and said on our own we can’t address this problem,” said Friday, Thursday to a room full of stakeholders and representatives from organizations throughout the community, “we don’t have the resources to positively impact outcomes.” He said the departments of Public Health and Children and Family Services, as represented by these two women, were willing to stop existing in their silos and work together.
Friday was honest in the fact that the court and foster care systems are traumatic for children. “It is time to come together as a community, leverage the resources and experiences we have to help our families.”
He is enthusiastic about transitioning to a trauma and attachment informed model. Its purpose is to decrease trauma to the developing child and increase healthy attachments which help the child grow to succeed.
Dr. Amy Huffer is a Technical Assistance Specialist for the National Infant-Toddler Court Program and with Zero to Three and she presented to the group of stakeholders on Thursday and Friday.
A slide in Huffer’s presentation “Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health: What is it? Why Does it Matter?” said, “Attachment is one of the best protective factors against stress and trauma.”
The idea behind the Safe Babies Court model is that by better nurturing attachment between child and a caregiver, there will be a decrease in trauma.
“Integrity of the child’s development is not only put at risk when the child experiences adverse situations,” explained Huffer, “but also when dangerous situations threaten those with whom they have attachments, such as when a parent is abused.”
Although the Virginia model is following that of the Zero to Three organization, Friday said they will focus on those 0-18 months of age. According to statistics presented by Huffer, 55 percent of children, nationally, coming into foster care are under the age of three.
Thursday’s meeting was full of county workers, foster parents, probation, media, health care, law enforcement. The table is open to others who were not represented such as elected officials, librarians, dentists, daycare providers and lay people.
During the morning break, a small group gathered to discuss what had so far been discussed.
In the audience was Eveleth Police Chief Tim Koivunen. “I was invited by the team to learn about this program. It is valuable information and I think we will have more training on these topics in the future.”
Sherri Teasck, a retired foster parent and county social worker in voluntary services said this is about creating a village around a family to help raise the child(ren).
“As an agency, we need to continue to engage with families and promote attachment,” said Rachel Koivunen, a court liaison through Saint Louis County. “We should surround people with support and services to establish safety and promote attachment.”
“We are not asking for perfection from parents,” said Friday in his chambers on Wednesday. “We need parents to meet the needs of their child. We don’t need a perfect parent.”
As plans go into effect, families will begin to be screened to participate in this program.
“This is a complete community transformation in how we identify and help families,” said Lind.
Huffer said that it is important to respond to families in this program with empathy. “Families are not on our radar because they just don’t care...In order to do this work and sit at this table, we have to practice compassion and that begins with ourselves.”
“We are beginning our baby steps,” said Cook of the change approaching Virginia in the form of Safe Babies Court.
If you need to report a case of suspected abuse or neglect, call the Initial Intervention Unit at (218) 471-7128.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.