S’mores around the fireplace

HCC Pre-nursing students Desiree Kobal, Jenna Hendrickson, Brooklyn Dreshar, Allaina Morrow and Heather Durbahn are pictured holding up s’mores that they made at a student activities event on Wednesday. In it’s starting year, the event was originally planned to be held outside around a bonfire, but the inclement weather forced the event to move indoors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.