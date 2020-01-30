HIBBING — Melinda Ruzich, a kindergarten teacher at Washington Elementary School in Hibbing, has been named the local Teacher of the Year by the Hibbing United Educators Governance Board.
Susan Nelson, a Hibbing High School teacher and Education Minnesota’s HUE union president, told the Hibbing Daily Tribune on Monday, “Melinda was selected because of her resilience, her dedication to teaching, her energy and excitement. And because she comes to work each day just devoted to the kids.”
A 1993 HHS graduate, Ruzich has been teaching for nearly two decades, including 11 years at Washington. In addition to teaching kindergarten, Ruzich has spent her recent years earning a master’s degree in designs and technology from St. Mary's University in Minnesota.
Ruzich also spearheaded the Forest Outdoor Classroom at Washington and serves as the project manager of the forest committee. She also serves as PTO president and is the kindergarten facilitator for Professional Learning Community Days, which is a semi-regular event where teachers get together to keep each apprised of educational happenings and developments, curriculum updates and to learn from guest speakers.
This week, Ruzich told the HDT that she was surprised when she learned that she had been selected for the award. “I was honored and pretty flattered to get nominated by the teachers here in the district,” she said.
The HUE Governance Board is comprised of 16 members. Nominations are accepted from the general members or those in the local education field. Nelson said that Ruzich’s recommendation came from one of the board members. When members of HUE announced their selection on the Hibbing Schools Facebook page, they described Ruzich as a person who “exemplifies professionalism, compassion and diligence in all that she does.”
As the HUE local Teacher of the Year, Ruzich is now eligible to apply for the statewide Education Minnesota Teacher of the Year award. Though honored, she ultimately declined the opportunity.
A wife and mother of two boys — ages 12 and 14 who are heavily involved in hockey and soccer — Ruzich rarely has a quiet moment. Luckily, her students provide a vast amount of zeal and vigor she can lean on.
“They have a ton of energy,” she said with a laugh. “They love everything — it’s all new and exciting to them, and as a teacher, you just feed off of them. For many, it’s their first experience being at school and it’s exciting to see that as an adult — that they get so excited about the little things.”
Ruzich was also quick to share credit with her colleagues, who she referred to as her “kindergarten team.” She said they all share ideas and and it’s a wonderful experience any time they are able to implement those ideas and watch the students’ reactions.
“I think, probably, the kids teach me as much as I teach them,” she said. “One of the main reasons I teach is I love seeing that lightbulb turn on when kids finally get a concept and they understand.”
The other part is the deep-rooted family environment that the staff at Washington have cultivated. Ruzich said that through the good times and bad, her co-workers are like family who continually cheer each other on and lift one another up.
Nelson noted that she couldn’t be prouder of Ruzich and that she’s well-deserving of this award.
