Rutabaga Project receives USDA Grant

VIRGINIA — The Rutabaga Project has been awarded a $240,586 grant which will be dispersed throughout the next three years.
The group also received matching grants in the amount of $64,489. This money allows the Rutabaga Project to continue its work throughout the region.
“This is the largest and longest-term grant the Rutabaga Project has yet received,” said Rutabaga Project Manager Kelsey Gantzer, from her office Friday. “It will enable us to be more strategic about planning. This grant allows us three years to focus on some projects and build off of them.”
Over the next three years, the $305,075 will continue the work of the Rutabaga Project and allow them to create long-term plans and build on their successes.
“This funding allows us to pursue the goals that we set in the 2018 local food study,” said Marlise Riffel, a Rutabaga volunteer who helped write the grant.“We are excited to move forward, helping to build a vibrant local food system!”
Gantzer said she was very grateful for the hard work pursuing this grant by Riffel and the AEOA Planning Department under Beth Peterson.
“The purpose of the grant is to expand direct-to-consumer food sales,” explained Gantzer. “Most commonly this is through farmers markets, but it could also be produce sold directly to schools, restaurants and grocery stores.”
Currently, the Rutabaga Project is working toward this through the four area farmers markets in Virginia, Hibbing, Cook and Tower, as well as the Mesabi East School District and the future consolidation of Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia school districts.
“The project will conduct market analysis, outread, recruitment, training, and support for farmers and farmers markets to expand the production and sale of local food,” according to the project’s summary.
Strengthening producer-to-consumer market opportunities this grant will allow the Rutabaga Project to try a pilot Community Share of Agriculture (CSA). A CSA is when a consumer pays a farmer at the beginning of the season and receives a share of their harvest each week, generally a box of fresh produce.
“This is good for farmers because their expenses are upfront and they are paid upfront,” Gantzer said. “The consumer shares some risk with the farmer.”
Gantzer explained that the program will work with six farmers for one joint CSA. “This will allow newer and less experienced farmers the opportunity to work with a CSA to learn how they operate.”
This pilot CSA will also increase food access to those of low income.
“We will offer shares at low or no cost to low income individuals and families,” Gantzer said. “There is a dual benefit. Not just are farmers getting an introduction and experience with CSAs, but this is also a way to provide local, healthy food to low income. It will cut down on transportation costs as the box of produce will be delivered directly to the families.”
The grant was awarded through the USDA’s Transportation and Marketing Farmers Market Promotion Program. Recently, the USDA awarded 49 grants across the nation totaling more than $11 million.
Two Minnesota groups received grants including the Rutabaga Project and Farm Commons, Inc., a farm law education, resource and network group based in Duluth.
“Compared to a lot of other groups funded, we are small,” Gantzer said. “They are entire organizations working on food systems in some capacity.”
The Rutabaga Project employs one full-time worker, Gantzer, and Green Corps member Devan Ekmark, who is serving out of AEOA.
If you are interested in learning more about the Rutabaga Project contact Kelsey Gantzer, Rutabaga Project Manager, at 218-404-8466 or Kelsey.Gantzer@AEOA.org.
