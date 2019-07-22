MORCOM TOWNSHIP — A 50-year-old male from rural Cook died over the weekend after his skid steer tractor rolled into a pond on his hunting property and pinned him underwater for half an hour.
Sheldon Sandberg was mowing the grass Sunday evening off Highway 5 in Morcom Township, north of the Side Lake area, when his tractor rode up on the pond’s edge, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The tractor fell upside down into the man-made pond and pinned Sandberg underneath it down in the water.
County deputies responded to a 911 call at about 8 p.m. and arrived at the scene, where family members had already tried unsuccessfully to rescue Sandberg by pulling the tractor from the water. Emergency services were eventually able to remove the tractor and search the pond, but Sandberg was not immediately located. The county’s rescue squad deployed an underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle into the pond and using live camera and sonar technologies were able to find Sandberg at the bottom of the 8-foot pond.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey, Minn. The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the county’s Rescue Squad, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Bearville Fire Department and Cook Ambulance.
