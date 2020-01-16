Runners-up

The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejacket Bantam A Hockey Team earned the runner-up spot this past weekend in its home tournament. What a great game, they lost to Edina in a shootout after two overtime periods tied at 3! Congrats Bluejackets! The Bluejackets beat Centennial, West Fargo, Moorhead, and Mound Westonka on their way to the Championship game versus Edina.

 photo submitted

