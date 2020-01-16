Runners-up

The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejacket Bantam A Hockey Team earned the runner-up spot this past weekend in its home tournament. What a great game, they lost to Edina in a shootout after two overtime periods tied at 3! Congrats Bluejackets! The Bluejackets beat Centennial, West Fargo, Moorhead, and Mound Westonka on their way to the Championship game versus Edina.
