Rotarian of the Year

The Rotarian of the Year award was given to Matt Senich by Club President Mary Bischoff for his 24 years of faithful service as club treasurer of the Hibbing-Chisholm Rotary Club. He retired this past June and this award is the highest recognition the club can give to a member.

 Photo submitted

The Rotarian of the Year award was given to Matt Senich by Club President Mary Bischoff for his 24 years of faithful service as club treasurer of the Hibbing-Chisholm Rotary Club. He retired this past June and this award is the highest recognition the club can give to a member.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments