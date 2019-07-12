The Rotarian of the Year award was given to Matt Senich by Club President Mary Bischoff for his 24 years of faithful service as club treasurer of the Hibbing-Chisholm Rotary Club. He retired this past June and this award is the highest recognition the club can give to a member.
