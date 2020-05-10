Roosting blackbird

A male Redwing Blackbird finds a roost along the shore of Silver Lake in Virginia. The birds build their nexts in reeds along the shore and will defend their territory from other birds and animals.

 Mark Sauer

A male Redwing Blackbird finds a roost along the shore of Silver Lake in Virginia. The birds build their nexts in reeds along the shore and will defend their territory from other birds and animals.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments