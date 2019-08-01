HIBBING — Hibbing High School’s Room of Requirements will be able to provide a few more supplies to students in need this fall, thanks to McDonald’s in Hibbing.
Katie Sanders, general manager at McDonald’s, smiled as she presented a check to HHS student council members Thursday morning while standing in the Room of Requirements, which houses food and donated items for students to take as needed.
“We did a fundraiser for our grand opening and we’re here to donate $637,” Sanders told the Hibbing Daily Tribune. “For every customer that came in and used our kiosk in our new store, a dollar was donated.”
The McDonald’s grand opening took place on June 25, following the restaurant’s sizeable remodel. Standing beside Sanders was Jackie Matheny, McDonald’s marketing supervisor. Both women chatted with the students about the Room of Requirement to learn more about what type of donations HHS students need most.
Kaitlyn Fosso, who will be a junior at HHS this fall, was one of three student council members there to accept the check. Fosso told the HDT, “I think this is really cool because it’s a good idea for the room. We need more and when you have more, you can give more to people who really need it.”
Items the room could use most?
“There’s a lot that we need,” Fosso said. “School supplies and stuff like that for the beginning of school, then we’ll need clothes, dresses for formal dances and food, too.”
Dana Lindstrom, HHS teacher and student council co-advisor, was also there and quickly added to the list: “Individual snacks go pretty quickly. Kids also need easy meals to bring home. We have a sign in sheet for the kids,” she said pointing to a clipboard case sitting on a nearby table. “They don’t have to put their name, but they put what they take out so we know what to get more of.”
Flipping through the pile of old sign-out sheets, the grades and items taken varied. The words, “food for home” were scribbled on one line. Other lines read: “toothbrush,” “toothpaste,” “tampons,” “boys underwear.” There didn’t appear to be any pattern, though “food” appeared again and again on every page.
The Room of Requirements is located in Room 200 on an upper floor of the HHS. It’s named after a room in the Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling, where any item needed appears for those who need it. Lindstrom and several students established the Room of Requirements several years ago after a tearful interaction with a student.
“It started in the back of a classroom because during class we were going around talking about what we were going to do for winter break and everyone was really excited except one of the students, who said she didn’t really want to go home,” Lindstrom recalled. “Everyone asked her why and she said, ‘I get to eat here.’ I started bawling. It was really an eye opener.”
From there, they began brainstorming solutions. Lindstrom and a few helpers began compiling sweaters, notebooks and snacks in the back of her classroom. She wondered how they’d be able to ensure that only the students who were truly in need received the limited supplies they were able to offer, but soon Lindstrom realized limiting it would defeat the purpose.
“It wasn’t being used for awhile, and I think there was that stigma behind it,” she admitted. “But then one of the students who was fairly popular and well-off grabbed a sweatshirt from it and I saw the other students look at her. Then we thought, ‘OK, so we don’t want to keep it just to kids who desperately need stuff.’” She continued, “If anyone needs something for any reason and they can take it, then it breaks the stigma.”
It worked. After that, more students began coming forward until it reached the point they needed an entire room to accommodate the need and moved the donations into room 200. Today there are racks of clothing, a fridge donated by Blue Moon Appliances for cold snacks, and small piles of necessities up for grabs. Lindstrom laughed, noting that sometimes students come in to get clothes simply because they’ve been “dress-coded.”
“Or if they spill milk on themselves at lunch,” Carrie Fawkes, student council co-advisor, said with a smirk.
And if they have a popular snack and word spreads, supplies can dwindle rather quickly, but Lindstrom said that if that brings people into the room who wouldn’t normally use it, then it’s worth it. That helps break the stigma, too.
“It’s open for anyone, and it’s been in this room for three years and hasn’t been abused,” Lindstrom insisted.
Anyone who would like to donate to the Room of Requirements may call the HHS office at 218-208-0848 to inquire or stop by the Activity Director’s office at the visitor's entry.
