Dust off those dancin’ shoes, freshen up your formal attire and get ready for a night out on the town this weekend when the Kids Kare Fund (KKF) hosts the inaugural Red Carpet Gala.
Organizers will be rolling out the red carpet and the flashbulbs will be popping as attendees make their way into the Elks Club, located in the historic Androy Hotel building in downtown Hibbing beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Designed to be a black-tie affair, the Red Carpet Gala is a new fundraising initiative of the Kids Kare Fund, a local non-profit that is supported by the Central Mesabi Medical Foundation, which serves as the fiscal sponsor. KKF works to provide financial assistance to area families who have children that are dealing with a myriad of medical issues.
Tickets for the event are $55 each and are available for purchase at the door.
Aubrie Hoover, KKF Vice President, credits fellow committee member Nina Pleshe as being the driving force behind the event. “The gala was Nina’s vision and effort 110 percent,” Hoover said. KKF President Tina Seline agreed, “This is Nina’s passion. She wanted to do an event where people could get dressed up and have a night out.”
Pleshe, who owns the clothing boutique Nina Brooke in Hibbing, said this black tie affair is all about giving people the opportunity to go all out and dress to the nines for a worthy cause. “Our goal is not only to fundraise, but to spread the word of who we are and what our mission is.”
She continued, “Guests will be wearing full-length formals, tuxedos and suits. Some will be rewearing a bridesmaid dress that they have in their closet or are borrowing from a friend.” She added that guys can pair a sport coat with a pair of dress pants.
Pleshe has lined up local photographer Emily Law to capture images of all the gala guests. Law is donating her time and gifting digital images to the attendees and Pleshe hopes that they will be shared across many social media platforms to spread the word about the ways in which Kids Kare Fund can help area families.
According to their website, Kids Kare Fund provides financial assistance to families to help cover out of pocket expenses incurred as a result of a child’s medical treatment. The organization can help with things like prescription co-pays, medical equipment not covered by insurance, lodging and travel expenses. “We can help with up to $500 annually,” Pleshe explained. An application for assistance can be found on at kidskarefund.org.
There will be a cash bar, chicken and pasta buffet and cupcakes for dessert. Susan Michaels, a.k.a. The Cupcake Queen, has donated the cupcakes and the tables will be dressed with floral arrangements donated by Range Floral in Hibbing. K & J Entertainment will be spinning the tunes for a night of dancing.
“It’s about the memories and the impact,” Pleshe aid.
“People are encouraged to come and be prepared to indulge in a wonderful night out,” Hoover added.
