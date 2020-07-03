VIRGINIA — The consolidation of the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert School Districts is now finalized. No longer two districts, the three towns united under Rock Ridge School District ISD No. 2909.
On Wednesday, the first day of the new district, the school board met virtually and in the boardroom in Roosevelt in Virginia for its first meeting.
Director Stacey Sundquist was elected chairperson, the vice chairperson is Director Bill Addy, clerk is Director Kelly Sather, treasurer is Director Murray Anderson and the alternate clerk is Director Matt Sjoberg.
Future meetings will be held second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m. Discussion supported rotating locations between the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert buildings until an official location is prepared, and when the board can start meeting in person.
According to the agenda packet, “Previously, Virginia board members were reimbursed $250 per month with the chair receiving $300. Board members serving on a negotiating committee receive $45 for each session lasting up to five hours and $75 for sessions of five hours or more. Eveleth-Gilbert members were receiving a $250/month stipend paid semi-monthly.”
It was approved that salaries stay the same.
During a conversation over committee membership, Director Gail Baribeau said, “I feel there should be representatives from both Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia on these committees. I believe that everyone should have a voice.” This was agreed to by Director Brandi Lautigar.
Following other organizational topics, this meeting was adjourned and the regular meeting called to order.
Rock Ridge Superintendent Noel Schmidt updated the board on the Spectrum Health Building. “We have taken possession of the Spectrum Health Building,” Schmidt said, explaining that property owned by each district is now owned by the new Rock Ridge district. “ERATS is still on the other side of the building.”
Currently, there is litigation between Virginia and the East Range Academy of Technology and Science, as Virginia owns the property, which is leased to ERATS. There is a condemnation petition, a.k.a. eminent domain, that could force ERATS from the property so that the construction on that area of the new Rock Ridge High School construction can begin.
The hearing took place June 23 with an expected ruling by Judge Robert C. Friday by July 24.
“I think it is in our best interest to not mess with attendance boundaries and buildings,” said Schmidt. “That is a highly emotional topic and people will need processing time as parents think about where they want to send their kids and where they can send their kids.”
Previously, there was open enrollment between the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert school districts. Schmidt advocated that students continue to attend the school they did last year, as opposed to moving to whichever school is closest to their home. He did acknowledge that this would need to be discussed by the board this school year.
Addy agreed that parents need to start thinking and planning for when the new schools open, they will be directed to a certain school.
The next meeting of the Rock Ridge School Board is set for 6 p.m. July 13.
