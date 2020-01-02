Ringing in the New Year

Mike’s Pub was happy to have live country and classic music by “Ransom” in the Game Room for the annual  New Year’s Eve Bash. Some people enjoyed playing games while listening — others filled the dance floor.

 Carla Magnuson

