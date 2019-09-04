CHISHOLM — Organizers are expecting more than 400 people on hand for an ATV and 911 tribute that’s being planned to provide recreational opportunities for veterans and emergency responders in the community.
The Schnorr’s Mud Run is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7. Registration and meet up starts at 9 a.m. with the ride at 11 a.m. Proceeds benefit Minnesota-based non-profits Hometown Hero Outdoors and Fishing With Vets.
“It’s like two great groups near and dear to my heart,” said organizer Todd Schnorr, a 22 year veteran of the U.S. Army who volunteers for the organizations.
Hometown Hero Outdoors provides law enforcement officers, military service members, and military veterans with outdoor opportunities to assist in healing and building healthy relationships within the community, according to its website. Fishing with Vets has a mission to provide veterans, both active and retired, with an opportunity to “fish some of the Midwest’s premier fishing destinations,” while creating lasting memories for veterans, according to information on its website.
In 2012, Todd Schnorr first organized the mud run that bears his name as a fun ride. Last year, with the help of the community sponsors, he turned the ride into a fundraiser for Hometown Hero Outdoors. Schnorr is a volunteer fishing guide with Fishing with Vets and added the group as a beneficiary of this year’s ride.
As was the case last year, a 911 tribute will be held before the ride. The Chisholm Police Department, Chisholm Fire Department, Chisholm Ambulance and the Mid-Range Honor Guard plan on participating. The Hibbing Fire Department is again lending its 25-foot American flag to the event to be raised on a ladder truck over Lake Street.
Schnorr said he anticipates there will be a lot of veterans participating in this year’s ride. As of Friday, there were about 400 people interested in the ride, and Schnorr expects there’ll probably be about 300 more.
Registration cost is $20 and includes the ride and dinner. Ride apparel is available at Bark Design in Chisholm and includes the cost of the ride. For more information, call Schnorr at 218-966-4774.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.