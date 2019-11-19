IRON RANGE — Rick Nolan, the retired representative of the Eighth Congressional District in Minnesota, has endorsed Quinn Nystrom of Baxter, an ally in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.
Nolan’s decision was announced from Nystrom’s press team in an email Tuesday morning.
“I’ve known Quinn Nystrom for years, seen her experience at all levels of government first hand,” Nolan said in a statement. “She’s effective, she knows how to get things done and that’s why I’m endorsing her campaign for Congress. Quinn has led the charge to lower the cost of insulin for Minnesotans, she’s ready to serve us now in Washington.”
In choosing Nystrom, Nolan provided the health care advocate with her most high-profile congressional endorsement to this point.
In mid-October, former Senator Al Franken applauded Nystrom’s efforts during a DFL fundraiser in Hibbing. She spoke at the event before regional DFLers including State Sen. David Tomassoni, of Chisholm, and State Rep. Julie Sandstede, of Hibbing.
At 33, Nystrom is the youngest congressional candidate running against incumbent Representative Pete Stauber, a 53-year-old Republican from Hermantown.
Last month, Marjorie Holmstrom-Sabo, a 45-year-old Hibbing native currently residing in St. Paul, announced her candidacy as part of a group called the Iron Range Grassroots Progressives, though she hopes to garner an endorsement from the DFL.
On Tuesday, Soren Sorensen, 45, of Bemidji, told the HDT that he would soon launch his own campaign in hopes to represent the Democrats in the 2020 election.
Nystrom served on the Baxter City Council, where she advocated for increased access to affordable healthcare and working with law enforcement to crack down on sex trafficking, according to her press team. She and her brother have Type 1 diabetes and she has spent years lobbying Congress and state legislators across the U.S. on ways to reduce the cost of insulin and other prescription drugs.
“Lowering the cost of healthcare has been my life’s work,” Nystrom said in a statement. “I’m humbled by the outpouring of support my campaign has received in just a few short weeks from Minnesotans of all walks of life, but especially from Congressman Nolan who I have been proud to work with over the years. Together we will continue the fight for better and more affordable healthcare.”
The endorsement was a big deal for Nystrom, who is going up against a GOP-backed Stauber who joined President Donald J. Trump on stage at the president’s campaign rally in Minneapolis.
In 2016, Trump carried the Eighth Congressional District by nearly 16 percentage points, marking one of the largest political swings in the nation. That year, Nolan defeated GOP challenger Stewart Mills by just more than 2,000 votes to hold onto his Democratic seat.
Last year, Nolan’s retirement from politics opened the door for Stauber, a former Duluth police lieutenant and St. Louis County Commissioner to run against Joe Radinovich, a former state legislator who won the DFL nomination. Trump would endorse Stauber via tweet and campaign for him down in Duluth for his successful run to become only the second Republican to win the seat in 72 years.
In January, Nolan, 73, told Business North that the district turned from blue to red “because of the anti-mining forces in the Democratic Party.” He made his point while making a stop on his farewell media tour in Virginia, telling Business North, “Mining is big. It’s who we are as a nation and a people. We all need mining in our lives for so many reasons. Yet, those against mining opposed anything mining.”
Like Trump, Stauber has received continued support from companies such as U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs. He remains in favor of proposed copper-nickel mining projects from PolyMet and Twin Metals.
Nystrom has told the HDT that she is pro-labor and union, who had ties to a family working at Hibbing Taconite Co. Yet she also distanced herself from her political opponent in regards to how she would approach the highly contentious proposed copper-nickel mining projects. “I’m not like Congressman Stauber and I won’t come into a huge issue and say we’re only listening to one side,” she said in October. “To me, I always want to bring in both sides. Let’s bring people together and find a common ground.”
