Ribbon cutting

The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce and Hibbing Winter Frolic helped celebrate North Star Church of Hibbing's relocation to 206 East 39th Street, Hibbing. For more information on North Star Church, please visit www.northstarhibbing.org

 Photo Submitted

The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce and Hibbing Winter Frolic helped celebrate North Star Church of Hibbing’s relocation to 206 East 39th Street, Hibbing. For more information on North Star Church, please visit www.northstarhibbing.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments