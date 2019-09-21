Members of the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce convened at CareerForce in Hibbing for a ribbon cutting during an open house on Thursday. Throughout the state, Minnesota’s Workforce Center locations are changing their brand to CareerForce — Minnesota’s career development and talent matching resource — to better serve individual and employer needs by pulling efforts together in one unified system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.