Ribbon cutting

Members of the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce convened at CareerForce in Hibbing for a ribbon cutting during an open house on Thursday. Throughout the state, Minnesota's Workforce Center locations are changing their brand to CareerForce - Minnesota's career development and talent matching resource - to better serve individual and employer needs by pulling efforts together in one unified system.

 Photo courtesy of the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce

Members of the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce convened at CareerForce in Hibbing for a ribbon cutting during an open house on Thursday. Throughout the state, Minnesota’s Workforce Center locations are changing their brand to CareerForce — Minnesota’s career development and talent matching resource — to better serve individual and employer needs by pulling efforts together in one unified system.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments