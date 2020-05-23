HIBBING — Judy Laliberte is retiring from her teaching position with the Hibbing School District at the end of this school year. Here, the Hibbing Daily Tribune offers an interview with Laliberte highlighting her career. The transcript has been slightly edited for brevity and clarity.
Q. How long have you been with the school district?
A. I’ve been with the Hibbing School District, the finest District I might add, as a teacher for 37 years, teaching at the Cobb Cook, Jefferson and Lincoln Schools. I attended college in Duluth, at CSS, and attained my Master’s Degree.
Q. What grade levels and subjects did you teach?
A. Throughout these years, I have taught various grade levels including: Kindergarten, First, Third, Fifth, and Sixth Grade. I first taught Kindergarten for one year at the Cobb Cook with Cindy Owens as my first mentor, complimented by Laverne Walters as my administrator. I then moved to Jefferson School, teaming with Wanda Cimermancic in First Grade, followed by the duo of Cely Turch and Jeannie Flynn in Third Grade. My teaching years in Fifth and Sixth grade then began at the Jefferson School with the infamous likes of Bill Olson, Nancy Wilusz, Bob Steichen, Karen Adam, Dave Owens, Dick Bizal, Al Bursheim, and Dewey Ellefson, along with the talents in administration from Dan Molesky, John Drazenovich, and Denny Belluzzo. For 19 years I was part of the Jefferson family until it closed and the Lincoln School became my home. As the years progressed, I teamed with Dave and Karen again, welcoming Barb Herrboldt, Mike Miesbauer, Carl Hudelson, Jean Clusiau and Cathy Wiegman. What a treasure of talent! I can’t forget all the secretaries that were my rock, and I hope you know that! When I began my career, teaching was a self contained environment, so I taught all disciplines. Eventually we started to become more specialized with our “teacher” strengths and I became a departmentalized teacher focusing on mathematics. I was also an adjunct Math Professor through Bemidji State University.
Q. Please list any other responsibilities, such sports or extracurricular activities you were involved in.
A. Whew! I’ve coached elementary basketball, track and volleyball. I’ve co-directed the District Spelling Bee with Wanda Cimermancic, taught Math HAT classes for 33 years, encouraged by Miss Hendrickson, co-directed Junior Jacket Choir with Karen Adam and Kelly Zieske, supervised the playground and lunchroom, taught Homework Helper Classes at recess, tutored Homework Enrichment Classes after school, assisted Mike Miesbauer with the Dirt Band, and organized the Dylan Day’s Talent Show with Mike, Karen and Mandy Huusko.
Q. Was there a special class project or field trip that you were a part of that you would like to share?
A. That’s such a tough question. Each year there were so many amazing and treasured projects and trips that my teaching teams and students experienced. Some of the most treasured were our 6th grade class trips on Coach busses to the State Capitol, sitting in on legislative sessions, touring the Science Museum, watching a movie at the Omni Theater, and finally exploring Fort Snelling ... all in one day! There were approximately 65 kids on our bus … talk about a family trip!
If I could have an entire page of the Tribune, I would enlighten and bring back so many more amazingly heartfelt memories such as flying in a hot air balloon above the Jefferson School with WWII Vets that were Prisoners of War, touring the Underground Mine in Tower, with Mr. Lipke as our specialist, Skiing at Giant’s Ridge and trying to keep track of 90 children, and writing letters to Santa with 1st graders at the Greenhaven! Did I mention the time I evacuated the entire Jefferson School when my popcorn burnt in the lounge microwave? It was 29 degrees below zero that day...
Q. What was your favorite part of teaching?
A. Teaching is such a multifaceted career, but I would have to say my favorite part was seeing the growth in the children socially, emotionally, and intellectually. I’m not necessarily going to remember who passed the State MCA tests, who made the Honor Roll or who was sent to detention; I’ll remember the kids! I’ve learned so much; particularly these past few years on how to teach to each child’s uniqueness and find different ways to teach. I really don’t know if they’ll have learned a great deal from me; that’s immeasurable, as they have had such remarkable teachers growing up, including their parents. However, in the future, if they ask “Do you remember me?”, I’ll know that somehow I made an impact on their lives - hopefully a good one! My wish is that I taught them as much as I have learned from them.
Q. What was the most challenging part?
A. With teaching, just like any profession, there are challenges. If I could ask people in all jobs, I think it would be the heartfelt moments when you know you have done your very best, but for various reasons, there just isn’t anything more you can do to help. Perseverance is an attribute that isn’t always a good thing; and unfortunately I rarely give up. We are teachers.
Q. What will you miss the most about your job once you are officially retired?
A. Oh man… I will miss the kids the most, of course! They are the ones who put a skip in my step, not that I won’t be skipping when I am officially retired, but they sure knew how to keep me on my toes! Their drive for knowledge and unexpected quirks brought smiles to my face daily. I’m a bit of a dramatic teacher always finding ways to keep my students captivated; even when they thought my jokes or antics were crazy or lame! This year’s class will be remembered the most, as it was a whole new method of teaching and learning these past months; they truly rocked it! Love you kiddos! The administrators, teachers, secretaries, and support staff at the Lincoln School became my family as well and will be deeply missed. I will keep in touch with them as they are so inspirational and have helped me become who I am. I am humbled by them all! I’m hoping to be a substitute teacher in the district also, as I think they’ll need a little” Lala” in their lives; just to lighten things up, just as much as I will need them! We’ll see if the Lincoln administrators, Bob Bestul and Derek Gabardi allow me back in!
Q. What are your plans for retirement?
A. Retirement… another phase in my life that took me by surprise. How did I get there so soon? It’s almost like watching your kids grow up and leave the house; it happens so quickly and you’re really not prepared - at least I wasn’t! I will be hanging with my BB's - they are my support. I just became a Nona and my husband Pat, (Papa) will be spending much time with our daughter Jacque, her husband Jace and their sweet baby, Ada Margaret in Mankato as well as adventuring in Minneapolis with our daughter Gabby and her boyfriend Jeff as she finishes her Grad classes for Architecture. We are all avid travelers as well as outdoorsy kinda’ people, so I would expect there will be many new discoveries for us along the way. Catching up on my painting, sewing and reading is long overdue as well as more visits with my extended family! This is a road with many paths still to come - God willing - and I am just so fortunate to have been on this journey with so many amazing people that I’ve grown to love!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.