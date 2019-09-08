The Hibbing Police Department followed suit on the first day of school photo fun as they rallied behind Officer Joe Casey, the Hibbing School District’s new School Resource Officer. Casey steps into his new role, replacing former SRO Rachael Sheik, who was promoted to investigator at the HPD. Casey will be based at the high school and intends to visit the other Hibbing schools regularly. Happy First Day of School Officer Casey!
