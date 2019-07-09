Remodeling on First Ave.

Kindal Cook, owner of Ingenuity Builders in Hibbing, and his staff were busy removing the glass from the former Johnsons Floral building Monday on First Avenue in Hibbing. The crew will be there throughout the month working on the windows, auning and interior framing as part of the remodel for Iron Range Plumbing and Heating, Inc., which will be moving in sometime this fall.
