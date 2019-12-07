Honor Guard members from Gilbert and Hoyt Lakes stand at attention for the raising of the flag during Saturday morning’s Pearl Harbor Day service at the Gilbert VFW.
Ninety-nine year old Pearl Harbor survivor Arleigh Birk salutes his fallen shipmates during Saturday morning’s memorial service for the 78th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.
Photos by Mark Sauer/Mesabi Daily News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.