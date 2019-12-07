Honor Guard members from Gilbert and Hoyt Lakes stand at attention for the raising of the flag during Saturday morning’s Pearl Harbor Day service at the Gilbert VFW.

Ninety-nine year old Pearl Harbor survivor Arleigh Birk salutes his fallen shipmates during Saturday morning’s memorial service for the 78th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

Photos by Mark Sauer/Mesabi Daily News

