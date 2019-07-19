Aaron Reini has been named interim provost at Hibbing Community College (HCC).
Reini, a native of Hibbing, becomes interim provost after serving as dean of academics at HCC.
“The decision to appoint Aaron was made after consultation with faculty and staff leadership at HCC,” said Michael Raich, Northeast Higher Education District (NHED) interim president. “Aaron has taught English at HCC for eight years and has served as the academic dean for the past two years, so he is well-positioned to hit the ground running in a new role. Aaron has also served on the regional academic planning team and therefore will add valuable insight to this ongoing process at the district level.”
Reini's appointment was effective July 1.
Reini takes over for Raich, who has been HCC provost since 2015.
Ironically, Raich was Reini's honors geometry teacher at Hibbing High School.
“Stepping into this position certainly makes me feel honored and humbled,” said Reini, a 2002 graduate of Hibbing High School. “I have great respect for Mike, what he has accomplished in this position and how deliberate he has been in mentoring me.”
Reini graduated from Bemidji State University with a bachelor of fine arts in creative and professional writing and a masters degree in English.
During Reini's time at HCC, he's worked with faculty to redesign development education, expand college offerings, implement several transfer pathways, and lead accreditation efforts, said Raich.
“These accomplishments, among others, illustrate Aaron's work ethic and understanding of continuous quality improvement,” said Raich. “I know he will continue this type of work as interim provost.”
Several major initiatives are underway at Hibbing Community College and within NHED.
A NHED Regional Academic Plan is being finalized to best position the district for future success.
HCC at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, holds a ribbon cutting on an $11 million renovation project. Funded through state bonding, the renovations include a redesign of student services facilities, library, student academic and lounge spaces, and welcome area. The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities board of trustees, along with college and university presidents from throughout the state, will attend. The event will be held at the new entrance on the south side of the college and is open to the public.
With Reini's promotion, HCC biology instructor Jessalyn Sabin has been named interim dean of academics.
Sabin, who grew up in Side Lake, holds a bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD), a master of science in integrated biosciences from UMD, and a doctor of education in leadership and administration from Minnesota State University Moorhead.
“Jessalyn is just a superb fit for that role,” said Reini. “She is so very connected to this region and wants to see this region thrive and prosper. Jessalyn is someone who gets involved and gets things done at a very high level.”
Reini's and Sabin's advancements are examples of effective succession planning at the college, said Raich.
Raich on July 18 was appointed to a two-year interim term as NHED president, replacing Bill Maki. Maki on May 22 was named to a two-year interim appointment as Minnesota State Colleges & Universities vice chancellor for finance and facilities.
Raich grew up in Pengilly. Maki grew up in Ely.
HCC is one of five colleges within the Northeast Higher Education District. Other district colleges are Itasca Community College, Mesabi Range College, Vermilion Community College, and Rainy River Community College.
Maki and Raich will both return to their permanent roles when Minnesota State has identified a permanent vice chancellor for finance and facilities, according to a Minnesota State Colleges & Universities news release.
