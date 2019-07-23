IRON RANGE — An annual film festival that draws in TV’s top agents, executives and producers is set to relocate to Duluth this fall, and the event creators are calling on local businesses and trade professionals who want to cash in.
Riki McManus is a representative of Catalyst Stories, a nonprofit community of executives, agents and creators who aim to create new TV programs on independent budgets. McManus told the Hibbing Daily Tribune in a phone interview Tuesday that by permanently relocating the Catalyst’s Content Festival from Vermont to Minnesota, it could spur interest in filming in the Northland, thus infusing new money into local economies.
“This is something new,” McManus said. “The Catalyst Content Festival is the largest independent television festival in the world. They’ve been in L.A. and Vermont, but outgrew Vermont and wanted to find an area that supported the arts and that had a large airport coming into that area with great foliage during the event in fall.” She continued, “They also wanted an area where they support filmmaking.”
As part of the festival, staff at Catalyst are creating a film and TV production guide that is set to feature local businesses, contractors and talent from St. Louis County. The guide will then be distributed to TV industry executives and producers at the gathering from Oct. 9-13 in Duluth. For this reason, staff at Catalyst are scheduled to host informational meetings in Hibbing, Chisholm, Virginia, Grand Rapids, Ely and Two Harbors beginning next week.
“We have been very thrilled to be able to put together this production guide, so when Hulu, Netflix, Amazon and ABC come to our region, we’ll be able to hand them this guide to show them the crews, vendors and locations here,” McManus said. “That way when they come with the creators to see what we have up here, they’ll know they wouldn't have to bring people from out on the coast. It’s all about job creation up here in the region.”
McManus explained that a film is about far more than the actors. It requires the collective efforts of many businesses found on practically any mainstreet in any town.
“If you take a look around at a crew that’s working on a set, you’ll see that it’s really about blue collar jobs,” she noted. “From caters to electricians, people in that field are the ones that are working.”
She listed hairstylists and makeup artists as professionals commonly tapped during production but said many other businesses are also necessary. Hotels, dry cleaner and printing companies who handle numerous copies of lengthy scripts, daily schedules and crew lists are known to get boosts. Not to mention antique shops where props are often purchased, auto body shops, accounting firms, lumber stores and hardware companies are among others that profit when films come to town.
“When filming ‘The Good Son,’ in one day the Beaver Bay Hardware Store made over $33,000,” McManus added.
McManus, who is based in Duluth, said they’re looking forward to hosting informational meetings in the coming days to share how locals can get their businesses listed for free in festival’s guide.
The first meeting will be held at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at the Old Center School in Grand Rapids. Then a meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31 at Valentini’s in Chisholm; and at 7 p.m. at Iron Range Makerspace in Hibbing. Independent contractors, welders, carpenters, drivers and all skilled laborers are also welcome.
“I would say anybody that has any interest or background in business should attend,” McManus said. “Even if they just have a question, they should come and we’ll talk to them about it. This is a great opportunity for all of the upper Minnesota region.”
Catalyst’s website states that the festival — formerly known as ITVFest — was born in 2006 in Los Angeles, Ca., by two television producers with the goal of reaching new creators at a time when television was slowly beginning to stray from traditional formats and launch in new directions. In 2012, Philip Gilpin Jr., a former business affairs analyst at HBO in L.A. and the current executive director of the Catalyst Content Festival, was hired. With his background in the financial and contract aspects of shows like “The Sopranos,” “Sex and the City”, “Six Feet Under,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Wire,” Gilpin moved the festival to Vermont in 2013 amid industry shifts with new competitors from streaming services. There the festival fostered a new core of executives and industry talent, but Gilpin decided that the festival was ready for a new permanent location this year.
McManus told the HDT that through a chance meeting with Melodie Bahan, the executive director of the Minnesota Film and TV Board, Gilpin learned Duluth may be a good contender and it was then Gilpin and McManus went to the Twin Ports to check it out.
“Philip said it was perfect,” McManus said. “It took two days to come to the realization that [Duluth] is where [the festival] should be.”
She went on to say, “I always think about it this way: we love the area that we live in and it’s so unique, and when we have the executives of HBOs of the world in our neck of the woods seeing what we have, you know they’re going to want to come shoot something here. I could see them doing a series here, and those can bring over $32 million a year. It’s a whole new industry that we're attracting now.”
She noted that they are currently working on incentive in legislation to bring filmmakers to Minnesota but said it is not enough. A tax credit is needed for Minnesota to quit losing out to other U.S. states like Georgia or Canada.
“In Georgia, they build over a $9 billion dollar industry by just creating some tax credit, so there’s more film making and content making in Georgia than in L.A.,” McManus said.
Anyone interested in learning more about Catalyst can visit www.catalystories.com. Or to learn more about being featured for free in the production guide, email Keely Gelineau at Keely@catalystories.com.
“We really want to reach into the whole taconite area,” McManus said. “St. Louis County has been very supportive and sponsored a good portion of the production guide as well the [Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board] and the Two Harbors Visitors Chamber.”
