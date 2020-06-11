CHISHOLM — Cycling enthusiasts are gearing up for a “soft” opening for the Redhead Mountain Bike Park today in Chisholm.
“Just over 15 miles of best-in-class, single-track trails have been completed by builders who hail from across the United States,” wrote Miriam Kero, a volunteer with the Iron Range Off Road Cyclists group in a press release on Thursday.
Even before its opening, the trail has piqued the interest of cyclists, and is drawing them from across the Midwest.
The trail is an ongoing project and is funded by the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board in collaboration with the City of Chisholm. Volunteers with the IROC group have been involved with the project since its inception and continue to take an active role.
The Chisholm City Council recently approved an amendment to a joint powers agreement between Iron Range Resources and the cities of Chisholm and Cohasset that calls for Chisholm to take over the completed portion of the Redhead trail this month. At that time the council made conditions of the opening, including adequate signage and that it was deemed ready to ride.
Chisholm Mayor John Champa on Thursday confirmed that the trail “appears it is good to go.”
The full trail system is anticipated to be completed next spring, and will be around 25 miles long.
In preparation for the opening, IROC has spent the week installing trail signs, and last weekend attended a training session led by Scott Linnenburger, the construction manager for the project, according to the release.
“While the trails were built for mountain biking, they are multi-use,” wrote Kero in the release. “Trail-runners have already discovered the incredible views offered within the system.
Key to this multi-use, she continued, is to note mountain bikers have the right of way and are moving fast.
“Trails are marked with direction flow, and non-bikers should traverse the trails in the opposite direction,” Kero noted.
Emergency responders from the Chisholm Ambulance and Chisholm Fire Department participated in rescue training this past weekend. Roland Shoen, manager for the Chisholm Ambulance Service said the training provided an opportunity for emergency personnel to get acquainted with the trail and to try out new equipment that the city was able to purchase with a grant from the Chisholm Community Foundation.
The trailhead for the Redhead Mountain Bike Park is located at Minnesota Discovery center.
At the trailhead, visitors will have access to free parking, restrooms and the MDC food court. Food and merchandise is also available to purchase there.
The trail head will be open to the public during regular MDC business hours, from 10 to 5 pm. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and noon to five on Sunday. The trailhead will be closed on Monday.
Due to the Minnesota Safer at Home Orders, the Iron Range Research Center, museum and mini golf course at Minnesota Discovery Center remain closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
For questions you can contact Minnesota Discovery Center at info@mndiscoverycenter.com.
Information on the Redhead trail can be found online at www.trailforks.com.
