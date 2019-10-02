Ready to race

Students in Mrs. Menke’s fifth grade science class are getting ready to race solar-powered cars they assembled in science class. The solar-powered cars were part of a donation from the Owen’s Foundation to the Lincoln Elementary School in Hibbing.

 Photo submitted

Students in Mrs. Menke’s fifth grade science class are getting ready to race solar-powered cars they assembled in science class. The solar-powered cars were part of a donation from the Owen’s Foundation to the Lincoln Elementary School in Hibbing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments