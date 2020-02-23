Dear readers,
We want to hear from YOU. This year, the staff at the Hibbing Daily Tribune is dedicating their special annual edition to YOUR memories, YOUR stories and YOUR photos. Themed “A walk down memory lane,” our special insert will be all about honoring YOUR favorite moments that happened right here in Hibbing.
Want to share your family photos of the plane your great-grandpa built in the backyard? How about writing in about that funny story that happened during your aunt’s wedding reception downtown? Or perhaps you’d like to write a short essay about the impact someone local has made here?
Here’s how it works:
All submissions are due Friday, Feb. 28, and may be emailed to news@hibbingdailytribune.net, or mailed to 2142 First Ave., Hibbing, MN 55746. To be considered, submissions must include your name, address and a phone number where you can be reached for questions. If selected, only your name and current city will be published along with your submission. Staff may also edit submissions for context or grammar.
PHOTOS: Photos must be your property and not copyrighted. Please include information about who is pictured and when and where it was taken. Also include a few sentences about the memory that goes along with the images. Be sure to only send in copies of original photographs as they will not be returned.
If you only have originals, please bring them to the front office during regular hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday) to be scanned and immediately returned.
STORIES / ESSAYS: Submissions must be non-fiction and be about 500 words or less. Please include relevant information, including names, approximate dates and places. If you are handwriting, please be sure to print legibly. Photos are encouraged to help bring stories to life and should include the same information (see above). Please be sure to fact-check yourself as necessary.
For questions, call 218-262-1011. We look forward to sharing the finished product with you!
