CHISHOLM — Enrollment in an elective class called REACH has more than tripled this fall at Chisholm High School.
Kim Yuretich, instructor for the REACH class at CHS, attributes part of the growth to an increased understanding of what it’s all about. REACH, which stands for Relationships, Education, Accountability, Character and Hard Work, is designed to help students achieve success by learning new life skills intended to assist them in overcoming barriers and challenges in daily life.
“The main function of the class is to work on social emotional learning while also supporting academics, which will promote success not only in school but also life beyond school,” Yuretich said. “My perspective is to provide students exposure to a wide variety of tools and allow them each to keep a ‘toolbox’ of the tools that work best for them.”
Now in its second year at CHS, REACH has been building in popularity throughout the state. It’s considered an elective course, similar to band, choir, art, physical education and industrial arts and is open to any student in grades nine through 12. Today, 23 students are enrolled in REACH at CHS, which is a jump from the seven enrolled last year. To accommodate the growing interest, the class is now being offered twice a day, with those 23 students divided between the two.
Even with the latest traction, Yuretich noted that there have been some misconceptions about who can enroll in the class. “There is no pre-requisite or selection process, and no criteria students must meet to be in REACH,” she said. “REACH is a good elective class for anyone, no matter their abilities or background.”
In fact, she believes REACH is essential for some students, who have particular struggles.
In recent weeks, two businesses awarded grants to the REACH class to help cover costs for this school year. Essentia Health also awarded one for nearly $2,500 to support health initiatives in area schools.
Funds from the Essentia Health grant are being used to cover the cost of purchasing books, games and other material to support emotional growth in students. It will also help offset the cost of KiGong sessions at Range Martial Arts in Chisholm, which REACH students got a taste of last year when a Range Martial Arts instructor visited the class.
Yuretich said there are plans to attend KiGong classes approximately 16 times, roughly twice a month throughout the school year. The hope, Yuretich said, is that the lessons will help foster positive relationships between students and adults in the community outside of their family and school. “Students will be learning KiGong as well as other relaxation techniques that will strengthen their mind-body skills,” she added.
Another grant comes from Affinity Credit Union for $1,000 and was awarded as a way to focus on school-community connections by expanding on the service learning projects began last year.
Projects the class was involved with last year included volunteering at Precious Paws Humane Society and visiting residents at Heritage Manor. Students also collected hygiene items and created care packages for people in need, which were distributed through local agencies that provide assistance.
Along with the variety of activities planned for this school year, there are guest speakers who will be visiting the REACH classes from time to time. Some topics planned for this year range from mental health to addiction to homelessness, according to Yuretich. Not only that — the drumming group, Sheltered Reality, is also scheduled to visit the REACH class this school year.
