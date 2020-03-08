HIBBING — Range Regional Airport helped infuse $36.1 million into the local economy last year, delivering more than 10,000 visitors to the area, and more than 200 jobs, according to recent data.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Office of Aeronautics commissioned a statewide airport economic impact study in 2019, the first of its kind since 2011. Tapping data from 126 public airports regarding annual economic activity, related employment and state and local tax revenues, the total impact across Minnesota was found to be $18.2 billion.
In addition to research on the airports, there were two economic impact research studies done on seven public airports owned by the Metropolitan Airports Commission in September 2017 and in April 2018. Those results were integrated into the 2019 Statewide Airport Economic Impact Study to help estimate overall totals.
In the northeast region of the state, Barrett Ziemer serves as the executive director at Range Regional Airport in Hibbing, a position he’s held since December 2019, after his predecessor, Shaun Germolus, resigned.
A Hibbing High School graduate, Ziemer reacted to the study in a press release, saying, “We are excited to share the study results demonstrating Range Regional Airport’s substantial economic benefits to our region. HIB is a strong economic cornerstone allowing the movement of people and commerce in and out of our Iron Range communities.”
He added, “This connectivity is particularly important for the many businesses that rely on HIB to deliver and receive products, reach their customers and remain competitive.”
The study outlined multiple areas of economic contributions where HIB has shown to impact the Iron Range. Those contributions include:
• Generating more than $36 million in annual economic activity
• Supporting more than 263 jobs and more than $10 million in annual payroll
• Generating $25.4 million in annual spending
• Generating $1.4 million in state and local tax revenue
• Supporting local aerial firefighting and general and business aviation users
• Bringing 10,045 annual visitors to the area
• Supporting medical services essential to area hospitals, including medical airlift, quick access for doctors and fast organ delivery.
Staff at Range Regional Airport also pride themselves on “providing economic efficiencies that bring competitive advantages that help local businesses create jobs that support local economies,” Ziemer said.
Like HIB, many of the other 126 public airports are located in Greater Minnesota. Together, they account for more than 13,000 jobs and $570 million in annual payroll statewide.
Cassandra Isackson, director of MnDOT Office of Aeronautics, said in the press release, “This study shows that Minnesota general aviation and commercial aviation provide outsized value to the communities they serve. Every airport serves its community in a unique way, from supporting local commerce and jobs to supplying essential emergency and medical services.”
Back in 2008, the Federal Aviation Administration considered the Chisholm-Hibbing airport “non-primary,” meaning they were boarding less than 10,000 passengers annually. Non-primary airports received $150,000 of entitlements through federal funding for capital improvement projects, while “primary” airports received $1 million. Staff at HIB became committed to upgrading their status, and in 2010, they added seasonal non-stop charter service to Laughlin, Nev., through Sun Country Airlines. That was the year the airport achieved “primary” status.
Since then, the local airport has repeatedly broken its previous record of 16,905 passengers set back in 1992.
Many renovations and updates have also been made to the property. Ziemer noted in recent months that the goal now is to develop a new airport master plan, one similar to a city’s comprehensive plan, in which they identify assets, areas of development and future capital improvement projects. There is also the hope of expanding the length of the runway and further developing the nearby Industrial Park.
To learn more about the Minnesota Statewide Airport Economic Impact Study, visit http://www.dot.state.mn.us/airport-economic-study/.
