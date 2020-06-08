Range-based hockey film expects to roll this year

The big screen is coming to Hockey's Home.
An independent feature film about an inspirational high school hockey team in Eveleth will be shot on the Iron Range.
Pending approval of a film rebate from the nine-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board on Wednesday, production begins rolling this year.
“Way of the Warriors,” produced by John Montague, is scheduled to begin production in late 2020.
“I've really wanted to make this film since I was a boy,” said Montague, writer and producer at Warrior Productions in Minneapolis. “It's going to portray the Iron Range as a physically beautiful place and the people as being very strong, smart and hard working.”
The $7.5 million film is billed as an inspirational sports and family drama that underscores strong Iron Range heritage and values. Those beliefs help a coach with a terminal illness and his team make an improbable run to a state hockey championship.
Filming will be in Eveleth and in hockey communities across the Iron Range.
“We have locations all around the Range in our script,” said Montague. “The focus town is Eveleth, but we've scouted across the Iron Range to get all the locations.”
Casting begins in July and continues into August.
Actor Josh Lucas, who starred in “Ford v Ferrari,” will play the role of Head Coach Jake Murray.
Murray's team includes his two sons, Brooks and Tate. As parents and residents call for Murray to be fired amidst the start of a disappointing season, Murray faces a battle with terminal cancer that will make it his last season.
Jenna Fischer, an actress on “The Office,”and several major films, also stars in the film.
“It's a story about unity and how great things can be accomplished when people work together,” said Montague. “You have the hall of fame up there and such rich history. You think of what ”Field of Dreams,” did for that little town in Iowa, what “Hoosiers” did for Indiana, and what “Friday Night Lights,” did in Texas. To have a film like this that will showcase the Iron Range is going to be great for the State of Hockey.”
Iron Range hockey players and residents will make up a majority of the cast, said Montague.
Our plan is to cast locally,” said Montague. “We're hoping we can cast large chunks of boys who have played together and extras.”
Montague has already visited the Range and met with a number of local hockey legends to discuss the film.
Shooting is expected to begin in October.
Filming will take place at hockey rinks across the Iron Range, said Montague.
“Pretty much everything will be shot up there with the exception of a couple of state tournament scenes,” said Montague. “We're possibly going to shoot those at Amsoil Arena (in Duluth), so it's a shorter distance for us than in the Twin Cities.”
Because movie-making incentives have been cut in Minnesota, the film almost ended up being shot in Winnipeg, said Montague.
“There was a lot of pressure to move this project to Canada where we could have saved a lot of production money,” said Montague. “But I've been adamant that it be shot on on the Iron Range. We want it to be authentic and capture the spirit and the local authenticity.”
The film would be released in 2021 around Thanksgiving.
Under a film incentive grant program, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation would provide a 20 percent rebate on film spending within the agency's service area up to a maximum rebate of $350,000.
Montague credits Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips and board members Sen. Dave Tomassoni of Chisholm and Dave Lislegard of Aurora, for supporting filming of the hockey movie on the Iron Range.
“We are very thankful that Commissioner Phillips, legislators, and Sen. Tomassoni and Rep. Lislegard recognized the benefits this will bring to the Range” said Montague. “They worked really hard to get us some incentives.”
Phillips says the production would benefit Iron Range businesses.
Estimates are that about $3 million of the total $7.5 million film budget will be spent on the Iron Range.
“There is well documented evidence to the benefit,” said Phillips. “There will be a direct economic impact at restaurants, hotels, hardware stores and lumber yards.”
The film, said Phillips, will also reflect positively on the Iron Range.
“This one is about Eveleth and the Iron Range,” said Phillips. “I kind of call it “Hoosiers on ice. It's positive.”
The IRRR Board meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday via Zoom to consider a variety of projects.
Fiscal 2021 budget
An Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation fiscal year budget of $47.9 million will be considered by the nine-member IRRR Board. The budget, which runs from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, has a carry forward amount of $12.3 million projected at the end of the fiscal year. The fiscal year 2020 budget, originally projected to be $42.6 million, is expected to be an actual $39.5 million on June 30.
The Eveleth-based state economic development agency is funded by taconite production taxes paid by Iron Range mining companies.
