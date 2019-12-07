HIBBING — Gail Murray, the first woman named to serve as judge on the St. Louis County Court — a job that established her as the first female judge in northern Minnesota — died from Alzheimer’s Disease on March 29, 2018, in Hibbing. She was 83.
In recent weeks, the Range Bar Association held a memorial for the late judge in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing.
A host of judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys and others attended the memorial and shared memories of Murray’s legacy, who was born to John and Gladys Nelson in 1934, graduated from Hibbing High School, attended Hibbing Junior College and married her highschool sweetheart, Clayton (Barney) Murray. Together, the couple attended the University of Minnesota, where she earned a sociology degree and worked as a social worker, according to their stories and her obituary in the Hibbing Daily Tribune. Murray eventually changed her focus, earned a law degree and practiced law. In 1967, then Lt. Gov. Rudy Perpich appointed Murray to serve as a judge on the county court, where she remained for a decade before deciding to return to law practice and serving as a family mediator after retirement in 2003.
Sixth Judicial District Judge Rachel C. Sullivan, who became the first female judge to serve in Hibbing last year, told the group that she met Murray when she first returned to town to practice law in 2006. “On my third day, she demanded to see me,” Sullivan said. “She talked about what it meant to her to be a female lawyer in town. She was my sounding board. She was a trailblazer, a role model and a source of support. She would call me to check-in with me. She’d tell me, ‘Atta girl.’”
Minnesota Court of Appeals Judge James B. Florey, who served as a prosecutor and then district court judge in Virginia, recalled that Murray had been “a clear leader in the community.” Florey also called her a “trailblazer” — a term repeated throughout the event for serving as the first woman judge in the northern part of the state.
Retired Minnesota Court of Appeals Judge R.A. (Jim) Randall offered the group “a chronology of her practice” and mentioned that Murray had practiced law with him during his stretch of time heading a private law firm in Hibbing in the 1970s, several years prior to her being appointed to judgeship. Her position on the county court bench predated the statewide change to the district court system in the 1980s. Randall said he thought of the Murrays as “honest, good liberals.”
“She was highly intelligent,” Randall continued. “So was her husband, the head of Pha Electrical Engineering. Those two were the sweetest couple on the Iron Range.”
Minnesota Senior Judge David E. Ackerson, who served on the bench for both county and district courts on the Iron Range for 36 years, described Murray as being “quiet but courageous.” “It was kind of like the Wild Wild West here in some ways,” he said, thinking back to the times in which Murray practiced law and became a judge in the late 1960s. “I was in law school. She was a pioneer. The county courthouse was a down a dirty place where the action was,” he said. “It was really the people’s court.”
It was 1978, two years after Ackerson earned his degree at William Mitchell College of Law, when he came up to the Iron Range to practice law. “It was a tough time back then for Murray to be a judge with male attorneys,” he said. Four years later, he was appointed as a judge to the county court and then became a district court judge two years afterward. “I reached out to Gail. She kinda took me under her wing. She took me into her home.”
The group laughed with collective memories of how the male judges — many of whom cut their teeth as attorneys here — looked up to Murray for guidance. “I had a youthful obsession with formalities…,” Ackerson admitted. “I realized that Gail’s humanity was a better way to be a judge.”
Those who spoke also mentioned Murray’s life outside of her legal profession, with a number of children and grandkids and interests in curling, traveling and playing piano alongside her husband. Friends shared that Murray “was not only a leader in her career, but she was a woman who had her priorities in order no matter what” and that she “took care of her family and her part in the community.”
“Thank you Gail, we’re all the better for you,” Ackerson said.
