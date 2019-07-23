Raising funds for RRAR

Madelyn and Jaxton Guddeck, along with Junior the dog, held an iced tea and lemonade stand on Friday in Hibbing, which also offered a plethora of baked goods. This is the second year in a row they sold refreshments with the goal of donating the funds to the Range Regional Animal Rescue to help the shelter with bills. They had a pawsome turnout, nearly tripling what they made last year.

 Hannah White

