Rain forces Kids Day celebration indoors

A fall craft was just one of the fun events offered at the Chisholm Kiwanis Kids Day Thursday, at the Army National Guard Armory in Chisholm. Due to the rainy weather, the Kiwanis moved the festivities from their original venue at the Minnesota Museum of Mining.
