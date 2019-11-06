Quilt pattern revealed

Quilter Dawn Ball created this queen size, scrappy quilt in a Pinwheel Weather Vane pattern for the holiday bazaar to be held at the Chisholm United Methodist Church. The bazaar is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and will feature baked goods, crafts, quilted table linens and more. A sandwich loaf and dessert luncheon will be served. Tickets for the quilt drawing will be available at the bazaar.
