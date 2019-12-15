HIBBING — This week, Roy Smith, of Hibbing, became one of 18 people throughout the state appointed by Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board.
Board members have an essential role to play when it comes to the future of the state’s workforce identity. A few of their responsibilities include reviewing statewide programs and policies, making recommendations on how to improve workforce development programs, supporting career pathways, providing outreach opportunities for employers and individuals, among other duties, according to a press release from Dec. 9.
As Smith looks ahead to his latest role, he answered a few questions via email for the Hibbing Daily Tribune. The following transcript has been edited for clarity and length.
Please share a little about yourself:
I am a proud fourth-generation Iron Ranger. I live in Hibbing with my wife, Suzy, and our daughter, Cheyenne. I am a 1981 graduate of Hibbing High School. I have an associate of arts degree from Hibbing Community College, bachelor’s degree in education from Bemidji State University, master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from St. Cloud State University and an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from the Fischler School of Graduate Studies at Nova Southeastern University. I’ve spent over 30 years as a teacher, coach, vice-principal, principal and curriculum director. I was in Nevada for the majority of that portion of my career. I have spent the last 15 years as the director of talent development in a joint role between the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRRB) and the Colleges of the Northeast Higher Education District (NHED).
What can you tell us about your appointment to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board?
The Governor's Workforce Development Board works to strengthen the skills of Minnesota's greatest asset — its workforce. The Governor’s Workforce Development Board (GWDB) has a responsibility to advise the Governor on Minnesota’s workforce system. The Board represents key leaders from business, education, labor, community-based organizations and government. The GWDB has statutory responsibility under the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), which provides leadership on opportunities and key workforce strategies for the state. The board provides a venue for workforce stakeholders building on a shared vision and mission.
The GWDB is mandated and funded by the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and further defined by Minn. Stat., Sect. 116L.665.
I was solicited to apply for the Governor’s Workforce Development Board (GWDB) and was appointed under the previous
administration by Gov. Mark Dayton. After Gov. Dayton left office, I was again solicited to apply for the GWDB by the current administration and have now been appointed by Gov. Walz. I am both humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve under two governors. Often times a new administration will sort of “clean house,” so I am very blessed to have this opportunity.
Do you have any goals in mind as you take on this new role?
To create systems that increase both access and opportunity to education and training for a broader section of the population. We know that we can no longer simply depend on graduates from our local high schools to move on to fill needs the workforce needs of the region; the demographics simply do not support that. There is no one silver bullet.
There are, however, multiple solutions that a colleague of mine and I call workforce streams from multiple sources. They may include increasing the number of students pursuing careers in the trades, women in non-traditional careers, upskilling of incumbent workers through customized training, incentivize employees to extend their careers or semi-retirement. We can find ways to retain students from outside the region who are here attending one of our colleges or increase opportunities for people with disabilities. As I mentioned earlier, we have a tremendous educational system in our region, we simply need to be flexible and innovative in the way we deliver programming and there are some excellent examples of this that already exist.
What do you view as the biggest workforce challenges on the Iron Range?
Most people understand the demographic challenges that our region — and all rural regions — are facing. We have a population here in northeastern Minnesota that is older than both the state and national average. We are getting grayer faster and in larger numbers than any other region of the state and that trend is not going to change anytime soon. We have the resources, expertise, infrastructure and partnerships to create any type of education and training programs imaginable but if there aren’t people to participate in the programs, and therefore the workforce, then we are not going to be able to move the needle.
We need to attract people to the region, but until that happens in larger numbers, we need to continue to grow our own workforce by engaging and upskilling more of the people that are already here. That comes with its own set of challenges, however, as there are issues adjacent to talent development that are barriers to employment for many of our friends and neighbors. Housing, transportation, mental health, childcare and broadband are regional topics that present both challenges and opportunities
Do you have any visions for new industries and diversification of the economy on the Range?
Our economy on the Range is actually more diverse than many people realize. Certainly our Location Quotient for mining and mining-related activity is higher than in other areas and it should be. In terms of economic development, one of the first questions we are now asked by companies that are looking to locate or expand here is, “Will our company have access to the talent we need and the educational infrastructure to support it?” Our region will continue to innovate and diversify as we make quality of life investments in our communities that retain and attract people and therefore, business. Attracting a large company from outside the state that will employ thousands of people is an economic development strategy, but it is only one strategy and it is not often successful. Just as many members of our future workforce are already here but underutilized or marginalized, many of the businesses that will innovate, grow and expand to move the region forward are already here.
Any other thoughts you’d like to share?
I’m an Iron Ranger and I’m bullish on our future. We have an incredible economic mix here and that puts our region at a competitive advantage and gives us resources and opportunities that other rural areas do not have. We have strong regional partners like the IRRRB, Blandin Foundation and the Northland Foundation that continue to invest in our people, our communities and our businesses. We have strong regional workforce partners in AEOA and NEMOJT. Our region is home to a robust system of five colleges in the Northeast Higher Education District that offer innovative programming and customized training to meet the needs of individuals and industry.
Our local school districts are working more collaboratively than ever before to create new opportunities for students in career pathways and career academies. RAMS continues to play a strong advocacy role in the region. We have a large regional network of Local Labor Unions with tremendous apprenticeship opportunities that are willing to partner with our local school districts and colleges. Couple all of this with the strong support from our local elected officials and we have the ingredients for success. We are indeed fortunate.
