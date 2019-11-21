HIBBING — Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler is mounting a push to legalize recreational marijuana.
The Democratic state representative from Golden Valley has been participating in his “Be Heard On Cannabis” town hall tour to gauge taxpayer thoughts before introducing a bill for the 2020 legislative session. Earlier this week, Winkler welcomed former Denver City Attorney Doug Friednash and former Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett, both Democrats, from Colorado to address their experiences legalizing recreational marijuana five years ago.
The two said they were initially against legalization, but came to “conclude that legalization and appropriate regulation of marijuana is better than criminalization,” Garnett said, according to an article published in the Star Tribune.
Winkler’s push for legalization of recreational marijuana is expected to pass the Democratic-led House next year. But the Republican-controlled Senate is predicted to throw up hurdles for the measure to become law.
On the Iron Range, State Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing, recently announced she would host Winkler in his ninth stop on the tour at the Hibbing Memorial Building’s Little Theater this weekend. But the forum has since been cancelled due to a celebration of life ceremony for State Rep. Diane Loeffler, DFL-Minneapolis, who recently died following her battle with cancer.
On Thursday, Winkler, 43, told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that he planned on rescheduling his visit to town in the near future. In the meantime, he offered his thoughts behind wanting to have Minnesota join 11 other states and the District of Columbia in passing the legal consumption and sale of recreational marijuana. He also discussed his continuing conversations with Gov. Tim Walz, his take on legislators and law enforcement and his initial experiences on his 15-stop tour of the state.
“The idea is not creating the Wild West in Minnesota,” Winkler told the HDT. “Far from it. It’s for sensible regulation.”
Below, the HDT presents a transcript from the Q&A with Winkler. The transcript has been slightly edited for clarity and length and to include background. For more information on the tour, Winkler recommended visiting www.house.leg.state.mn.us/cannabis.
HDT: How did you first become interested in pursuing a measure on recreational marijuana?
Winkler: It’s a majority challenge to get a bill put together and a policy that covers all the topics affected by marijuana and legalization. Learning from other states is a major undertaking. The public opinion has been that people consider marijuana safer than cigarettes and alcohol and that the criminal justice approach is not sustainable.
It’s so widely available right now in Minnesota. We do have major problems in the current system. It’s a significant challenge to get it right and as House Majority Leader, I have the resources and time to dive in deep and figure it out.
HDT: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been supportive of your efforts to legalize recreational marijuana. Tell us about your ongoing conversations with the governor.
Winkler: Gov. Walz has directed state agencies to work with us coming up with proposals and approaches. His attitude is, ‘This is coming. That’s the reality. What do we need to do to get ourselves prepared for it and do it right?’
HDT: The Denver-based Marijuana Policy Group recently told investors at the CannConMN Symposium in Minneapolis that recreational marijuana could bring in $1.12 billion in sales over five years while creating 20,000 jobs and about $300 million in taxation.
During a recent interview, Sandstede told the HDT that legalization is not meant to generate revenue for education or road construction, especially in a state estimating to have 341,000 customers over age 21 compared to the 860,000 in Colorado.
So, how would the state use the generated revenue?
Winkler: The state can use the generated revenue taxes to pay for mental health resources, addiction recovery treatment, public health education, law enforcement to combat the illegal use of marijuana in a more sensible way.
HDT: As an educator for more than two decades on the Iron Range, Sandstede also told the HDT that she was “cautious on the topic” and the impact of recreational marijuana on the school systems. Last week, she said that the “Iron Range is steeped in mental health issues” and “opening up recreational marijuana to the general population may be creating more demands from mental health workers, which we’re already short of here.”
Have you heard similar concerns regarding mental health so far on your tour?
Winkler: Most people who come to the forums are supportive of legislation. Their focus tends to be on the health benefits, the personal aspect of making a decision for yourself as a responsible adult and criminal justice problems. Opponents express concerns that are primarily related to youth access and interactions with other drugs.
The mental health concern is generally what we’ve been hearing. Peer-reviewed science shows that certain mental health conditions can be made worse by marijuana and certainly kids with developing brains should not be using marijuana.
If we put in a regulated structure in place and eliminate the black market, we can better control such concerns.
HDT: The federal government classified marijuana as a prohibited Schedule I drug with a “high potential for abuse” on the same level of heroin and ecstasy; however, they have more or less kept out of state-by-state decisions which has enabled 11 states and the District of Columbia to legalize recreational marijuana.
In 1976, Minnesota decriminalized the possession or sale of less than 42.5 grams of marijuana. That move resulted in first offenses becoming petty misdemeanor punishable by a maximum $200 fine. The possession or sale of larger quantities of marijuana remains a felony. This week, the American Civil Liberties Union reported that marijuana arrests account for more than half of all drug arrests in the U.S.
Tell us about your conversations with law enforcement throughout the state.
Winkler: The Dakota County Attorney is very much against it. But rural sheriffs are more open, as long as their concerns are addressed. It’s more that you’re open to thinking through the public policy cause-and-effect or whether you’re closed to the idea of changing the law at all. A lot is based on the individual.
We’ve had conversations with law enforcement. And that’s why we had the former Denver City Attorney and former Boulder County District Attorney out here this week for two days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.