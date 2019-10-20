CHISHOLM — For at least 30 years now, there’s been an effort to replace the building that houses the police and fire departments.
Built in 1908, the current structure no longer meets the needs of a modern day fire or police department, and also has a host of health and safety concerns. Its location on the town’s main street is considered a hazard, as firefighters maneuver large rigs in-and-out the narrow doors of the fire hall and into traffic. A busy intersection right outside the overhead doors of the fire garage is often congested with vehicles and pedestrians.
Also, the police department entrance is located up a flight of stairs, and is not handicap accessible. For someone with mobility issues to meet with an officer, they need to press a button then meet the officer a half-block away at the fire hall entrance.
The city will soon begin negotiating with an architect on the design phase of the new building. At a meeting last Wednesday, the Chisholm City Council voted to begin negotiating with Five Bugles Design, of Minneapolis, on a contract for the design of the new building.
Representatives from Five Bugles were involved with the previous council’s efforts with developer Kraus-Anderson on a proposed build to lease model for the public safety building. That all changed earlier this year when the council changed the proposed project to b a city-owned building. As a first step, the city put out requests for proposals for an engineering firm to design.
A committee consisting of the city council, City Administrator Bill Manney, Deputy Clerk Eileen Zah, Building Official Mandy Galli, Fire Chief Bob Brown, Police Chief Vern Manner and Public Works Director Larry Folstad selected Five Bugles the top pick out of three firms interviewed at a meeting on Oct. 8. They also interviewed Oertel Architects in association with BKV Group of St. Paul, which was rated second, and Brunton Architects & Engineers of North Mankato, which they ranked third.
Last week, Chisholm Mayor John Champa acknowledged the role city staff played in the ranking. “Had it only been the council on this board it would have been a different outcome,” Champa said. But the mayor, despite his personal preference of Brunton, recommended the council uphold the committee’s recommendation of Five Bugles to put together a contract to bring the contract to a bid specification. “My recommendation is to go with how it turned out,” Champa said. “I believe we had ample opportunity to set up a different committee, and if we’re upset, I think we may have missed the boat.”
Councilor Tracy Campbell agreed the council should follow the recommendation of the committee. And he also made note of Five Bugles experience and awards the firm had received. “The committee was strongly in support of Five Bugles, and I think if we don’t go with the committee recommends – shame on us, why did we waste everyone’s time here last night,” Campbell said.
A motion by Councilor Tracy Campbell to follow the Champa’s recommendation of negotiating a contract with Five Bugles for the design of the public safety building was seconded by Councilor April (Larson) Fountain. The motion passed in a 3 to 2 vote. Councilors Adam Lantz and Travis Vake voted no. Councilor Jim Varda was absent.
