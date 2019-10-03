CHISHOLM — The Chisholm City Council has narrowed the field of firms being considered for the design of a proposed new public safety building to house the city’s police department and fire department.
Of the eight firms that submitted proposals, the council selected the following to be interviewed at a special council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the council chambers:
Brunton Architects & Engineers of North Mankato; Oertel Architects in association with BKV Group of St. Paul and Hibbing; and Five Bugles Design of Minneapolis.
The city has identified a new public safety building as a top priority, and is currently looking for avenues to fund the project. Its current firehall, which also houses the police department, was built in 1908 and is not handicap accessible, and is inadequate to meet the needs of either department, and also has concerns for health and safety.
A parcel of city-owned property at the east end of town has been identified as the site for the proposed project. The site is the location of the former wastewater treatment plant.
