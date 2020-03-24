Providing for youth

Security State Bank Foundation made a donation of $250 to the Summer Work Outreach Project on Wednesday, March 18. The Summer Work Outreach Project is a six-week program that is provided to 40 youth in four Iron Range school districts. The program aims to equip youth with life skills, engage them in their communities and empower them for the future. Pictured from the Summer Work Outreach Program are Cherie Averill Manner, Mason Kroll, Milo Kroll & Dawn Trexel. Representing the Security State Bank Foundation are Gary Oie, Kim Thomas, Taylor Slattery, Chris Westin, Genica Munter and Ashley Adams.
