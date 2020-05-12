Promdemic

A few parents decided to have a prom for our graduating seniors at Nashwauk/Keewatin. With all these uncertain times it was decided that the kids needed a get together. Their mental health was a concern. We tried to use social distancing tips. Two chairs at a table for their dinner. Shirley Temples served in special made tumblers. A group of 10. A photo booth was set up, masks, gloves and hand sanitizer placed out. Lots of hand washing. We tried to keep everyone outside as much as possible. We even held a king and queen crowning.

 Photo submitted

