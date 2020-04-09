Project funding

Steve Potts, Hibbing Community College instructor, has been awarded an ADK Teacher Grant. Funding for his project, “Voices From the Past”, will be used for teaching history through oral accounts. These teaching tools will be shared in his World War II, Holocaust, American Indian, and American history classes. Oral history accounts will also be used in presentations at the Minnesota Discovery Center and in some elementary classrooms. Through storytelling a very effective way of teaching history and accessing information is accomplished. Alpha Delta Kappa, a group of women educators, assists educators in achieving their goals.
Apr 16
