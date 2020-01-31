HIBBING — The number of uninsured patients walking through the doors of Project Care Free Clinic is on the rise in Hibbing, which means higher operational costs.
Since 2010, staff at the non-project clinic have been providing outpatient care and outreach services with the aim of improving the health and lives of community members who are either uninsured or under-insured. Tiffany Schleppegrell is the executive director of Project Care. She told the Hibbing Daily Tribune this week that the upcoming Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser is in its fifth year running and with the increasing need for their services, fundraising is more vital than ever.
“We’re always trying to explore new ways to raise money, but there's a lot of needy organizations and only so much money to go around,” Schleppegrell said. “We’re seeing our need go up. We're having more patients in general, and I think it’s because health insurance is so expensive and deductibles are so high.” She explained that many people who arrive don’t have health insurance while others have such high deductibles, they’re considered under-insured.
To help foot the cost, Project Care’s spaghetti fundraiser has been set for Thursday, Feb. 6, and will be hosted at four different locations: Our Savior’s Lutheran, First Lutheran and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, all of Hibbing, and Faith Lutheran of Chisholm.
On the menu is spaghetti, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Lunch is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner from 4-7 p.m. The suggested donations: $8 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5 and older. Children under age 5 can eat free of charge.
“In the past, the spaghetti feed has brought us close to $3,500, which is a huge amount of money for us to get at one time,” Schleppegrell said. “This year we're really trying to boost up our lunch deliveries, so we’re asking people to call in their orders as we’re going to be delivering spaghetti all over Hibbing, Chisholm and Nashwauk.”
There is no extra charge for deliveries, and anyone interested is asked to call 218-263-8549 to place their order in advance. Payment is due upon delivery.
Pastor Kevin Olson from Our Saviors Lutheran in Hibbing is looking forward to partnering once again with Project Care. He told the HDT that the “coveted” spaghetti sauce used for the fundraiser is a tradition that stems back to local Lutheran pastor, Dave Stevens who has since retired. “It’s been kind of fun to keep this thing going, remembering Dave’s passion that he had for Project Care Free Clinic — that’s one great blessing about it,” Olson said. “Another is how all of the churches work together to make this a reality. There's no ‘us and them’ in any of this. This is just us. It’s fun to see the spaghetti sauce travel and rotate from church to church as each one of us works on it and adds our contribution.”
He added, “This is a very fun event and reminds us that the church is beyond the four walls of any one congregation.”
Project Care has traditionally had an annual operating budget of $160,000. They’re funded by grants, private donations and fundraising dollars from the spaghetti fundraiser as well as their Spirit of Giving event held each fall, and the Capital Campaign, which takes place in spring as staff mail out community letters requesting donations.
The campaigns help fund non-emergency medical assistance, lab and diagnostics, sports physicals, behavioral health and physical, occupational and speech therapy and more. Outpatient healthcare is made possible through partnerships with other community-based organizations that help facilitate ongoing treatment, education and screenings.
All three of Project Care’s clinics, located in Hibbing, Virginia and Grand Rapids, are walk-in based and are open 5:30-7:30 p.m. on select days. Many of their clientele use the service as their main clinic.
Schleppegrell hopes they can beat last year’s fundraising efforts to keep up with growing demand.
“Project Care appreciates all the people from the four different Lutheran churches,” Schleppegrell said, noting that Fairview Range Medical Center and Sunrise Bakery donated the cookies for the event and Frabonis and Super One provided discounts on supplies. “It’s amazing the amount of time and effort everyone has devoted to this and give us and it’s super appreciated.”
Project Care Free Clinic is located at 3112 Sixth Ave. E. in Hibbing. To learn more visit www.projectcarefreeclinic.com. To place an order for delivery for the upcoming fundraiser, call 218-263-8549.
What: Project Care Free Clinic’s fifth annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser.
When: Thursday, Feb. 6. Lunch is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dinner will be 4-7 p.m.
Where: The event is a collaboration of churches, which includes four different locations:
• Our Savior’s Lutheran, 501 E. 23rd St., Hibbing
• First Lutheran, 2201 Third Ave. E., Hibbing
• Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2012 Seventh Ave. E., Hibbing
• Faith Lutheran, 302 First Ave. S.W., Chisholm
Cost: The suggested donation for adults is $8, children over 5 years old is $5, and children under 5 are free.
