Project Care boost

Mark Macor, president of the Hibbing Lions Club, presented a check for $500 to Tiffany Scheppegrell, executive director from the Project Care Free Clinic in Hibbing on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The donation will be used to purchase diabetic test strips for patients of the Free Clinic. The purchase of diabetic test strips goes in line with the focus of Lions Club International, which is to help people with vision and hearing disabilities and those who are diabetic.
