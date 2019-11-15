Project assistance

Terry Vesel, instructor at Hibbing High School, is pictured with students from both HHS and HCC who are working to complete a home for the Habitat for Humanity program. Sandy Rupp, a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, recently visited the build site to present Mr. Vesel and his students with an altruistic grant of $100 from the local chapter of ADK to assist with the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.