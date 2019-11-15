Project assistance

Terry Vesel, instructor at Hibbing High School, is pictured with students from both HHS and HCC who are working to complete a home for the Habitat for Humanity program. Sandy Rupp, a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, recently visited the build site to present Mr. Vesel and his students with an altruistic grant of $100 from the local chapter of ADK to assist with the project.

 Photo submitted

Terry Vesel, instructor at Hibbing High School, is pictured with students from both HHS and HCC who are working to complete a home for the Habitat for Humanity program. Sandy Rupp, a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, recently visited the build site to present Mr. Vesel and his students with an altruistic grant of $100 from the local chapter of ADK to assist with the project.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments