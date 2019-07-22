MOUNTAIN IRON — As the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia school boards consider moving forward with consolidation, they are actively progressing on the planned sites for the new school buildings and key positions for the high school academy.
During a joint meeting last week, the boards heard updates from Kraus-Anderson Construction about the sites, which revealed fewer wetlands than expected for the high school Site B. H. John Huenink, vice president and director of education for Kraus-Anderson, said the wetlands revelation was pleasantly surprising and the site was manageable for its intended purposes, though they might have to reconfigure the sports fields.
“There’s some wetlands to work around,” he said. “We knew we were going to have to deal with it. Now we finally have a map to tell what that is.”
On Site A, home of the elementary school, the district and engineers still need to work with the city of Eveleth about road access and acreage needed for the school. They are planning a 500-student building and eyeing a space of about 44.5 acres.
Huenink said there’s some talk of building for a higher student population, which would fit on the land available.
The district is also looking into purchasing land from an adjacent owner who is interested in selling. The cost could be about a few million dollars, Huenink estimated, and would include taking down a rather routine building. But, he added, the purchase price would be around the same dollar amount as wetland delineation and provide more bang the buck.
If the land is sold, it would allowed E-G and Virginia to draft a campus setting for the two schools between Site A and Site B.
“Wouldn’t it be nice if we had a campus?” Huenink posed to the boards. “There’s some potential synergies.”
Now hiring: School-Business Coordinator
Joking that the ideal candidate could “walk on water,” Virginia Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt introduced the School-Business Coordinator job opening — a position critical to building out the relationships and curriculum for the academies high school.
Schmidt said he was already receiving calls from businesses and teacher asking how the new education model will function and come into existence now that it passed voters on May 14.
“I see this position starting pretty soon,” he said. “We need someone who knows how businesses work and how schools work.”
The job is ongoing throughout the academy development and the school year.
Virginia Director Tim Riordan said it would be important to fill the position early so the selected candidate can begin building relationships with the communities and teachers.
Schmidt said they would case a wide net inside and outside the Iron Range to find a person who best fits. E-G Direction Pollyann Sorcan said the districts should do the same as they look to hire a Construction-School Liaison.
