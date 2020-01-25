The Rev. Dan Erickson of the Chisholm Baptist Church leads a group of pro-life supporters in prayer outside the Hibbing City Hall on Friday afternoon. About 30 supporters came together to march and pray for an end to abortion. The event was organized by PROject Heartbeat of Hibbing following the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in which the Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion.
