Prepping for the school year

Teachers and paraprofessionals working with kindergarten through sixth grade students recently attended a workshop on the topic of positive school-wide climate and culture, held in the commons area at Chisholm Elementary.

 Facebook

Teachers and paraprofessionals working with kindergarten through sixth grade students recently attended a workshop on the topic of positive school-wide climate and culture, held in the commons area at Chisholm Elementary.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments