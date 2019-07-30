Danelle Rydeen hangs up stuffed animals on the walls of the Balloon Pop dart game in the St. Louis County Fair midway Tuesday afternoon. The gates open for the “Five Best Days of Summer” this afternoon at 3 p.m.
A ride operator climbs up the side of a carnival attraction while setting up for the St. Louis County Fair in Chisholm Tuesday afternoon.
~ Photos by Mark Sauer/Mesabi Daily News
