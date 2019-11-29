The Kindergarten classes at Washington Elementary had a Thanksgiving snack together in the hallway, Wednesday, Nov. 27. The students enjoyed trailmix as they listened to the story of the first Thanksgiving.
Greenhaven Kindergarten students were scattered across the classroom in groups on tablecloths enjoying Thanksgiving snack on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Hannah White
