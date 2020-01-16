IRON RANGE — PolyMet said on Thursday it will ask the Minnesota Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that rejected three permits for its proposed copper-nickel mine near Hoyt lakes and Babbitt.
In a statement, the company said the Court of Appeals decision has broader impacts for Minnesota and projects that rely on the state permitting process. PolyMet CEO Jon Cherry pointed to the contested case hearings recently ordered by the appellate judges, which target the entire permits rather than specific arguments brought forward by environmental groups.
The high court has 90 days to consider the appeal. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources spokesman Chris Niskanen said in an email Thursday that the agency has not decided whether to appeal.
“The potential negative consequences of the decision to any industry or business in the state, and the many Iron Range communities and workers who stand to benefit economically from responsible copper-nickel mining, warrant the Minnesota Supreme Court’s attention,” Cherry said in the release.
The appeals court gave environmentalists a big victory by sending the dispute back to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for a trial-like contested case hearing before a neutral administrative law judge on the project's environmental risks.
PolyMet has undergone a 15-year environmental review and permitting process that included a number of public comment periods. It’s the longest-known environmental review for a project in the state’s history, and an ultimate rejection of the permits after a contested case hearing could put parts of the project back to square one. The hearing itself could last up to 18 months, but more complex cases could run longer.
Supporters of the project had urged the company and state of Minnesota, including Gov. Tim Walz to file the appeal. One of those groups, Jobs for Minnesotans, applauded the company’s decision Thursday, and said the long review process should be upheld.
“The rulings from earlier this week will have a much larger impact than just to the PolyMet project, but will create a ripple effect for any future project from responsible industries looking to do business in the State of Minnesota,” the group, which consists of regional labor, business and community leaders, said in a statement. “The message this decision sends to the Northeastern Minnesota communities, businesses across the state and the impact on the state’s economy long-term warrants the Minnesota Supreme Court’s close attention.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
