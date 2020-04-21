PolyMet Mining is petitioning the Minnesota Supreme Court to review a lower court’s ruling on the company’s air permit.
The state’s highest court agreed in March to review a Minnesota Appeals Court decision on three key permits for a planned copper-nickel mine on the Iron Range near Hoyt Lakes and Babbitt. Those permits were petitioned by PolyMet and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in what could be a precedent setting case around the environmental review process.
This time around, PolyMet is asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to overturn a March 23 ruling which returned an air permit to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
“The Court of Appeals’ decision creates regulatory uncertainty that could have far-reaching, negative implications for businesses seeking permits in the state,” said Jon Cherry, president and CEO of PolyMet, in a statement.
MPCA attorneys also filed a petition Tuesday, according to an agency spokesperson.
The agency contests that it conducted an extensive review before issuing the permit — a 700-page document “with 1,020 conditions designed to ensure the facility's mine emissions remain below major source levels.” The state claims the Court of Appeals did not assess its findings under appropriate legal standards and relied on material outside the administrative record.
"The MPCA’s air permit was issued based on science and facts, not speculation and rumors,” the spokesperson said in an email Tuesday afternoon. “Throughout its extensive permitting process, the MPCA scrutinized PolyMet’s emissions calculations and used public comments to require the facility to have substantial new recordkeeping and monitoring requirements in the final permit. The MPCA is asking the Supreme Court to uphold the agency’s permit and its process that was developed and reinforced with science and facts."
In addition, the MPCA filed a post-hearing brief regarding PolyMet’s NPDES permit with Ramsey County District Court.
Justices from the Court of Appeals sent the air permits back to the MPCA in late March, saying regulators should have considered the potential for a larger operation at the proposed site of the state’s first copper-nickel mine.
In the opinion, judges said the air permits were limited in scope, despite the MPCA argument that PolyMet would have to reapply if it planned to expand its operation beyond the permitted 32,000 tons of ore per day.
Environmental groups argued to the Court of Appeals that a financial report required by the Canadian government showed plans to recover 118,000 tons per day. They said PolyMet and its majority owner Glencore could exceed the allowed pollution limit if it recovered more ore.
The Minnesota Supreme Court has up to 90 days to review the petition, but agreed to hear arguments on the previous permits much quicker. PolyMet filed on Feb. 11 and the court took up the case on March 25. If the court decides to hear the case, the justices would lay out a schedule for filing briefs and holding oral arguments. They could also let the Court of Appeals decision stand.
