IRON RANGE — Attorneys for environmental groups, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and PolyMet sparred Wednesday in front of the Minnesota Court of Appeals over an air permit approved for the state’s first-ever copper-nickel mine.
For those following the project’s seemingly endless legal battles closely, it was the story of yet another day and another hearing that sought to grind the proposed NorthMet mine near Hoyt Lakes to a halt.
An attorney for the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, which represented a number of environmental groups opposing the project, argued that the state PCA played fast and loose when granting PolyMet an air permit. They claim PolyMet plans to mine more than 32,000 tons per day it’s permitted for, citing the publicly-traded company’s report to investors that it has enough minerals to double and triple its output.
MCEA’s Evan Mulholland repeatedly turned the phrase “sham permits” to the court, when referring to the alleged bait and switch by the company. Sham permits, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency, is when construction is expedited by securing minor source status. In other words, if PolyMet was permitted for 32,000 tons a day but actually began produce 60,000 tons after construction, it would fall under the definition.
Mulholland argued that the Court of Appeals should force the PCA to look at the possibility of expanded output before issuing the permit.
"We submit PCA failed to do that, that they failed to make findings, and was arbitrary,” he said, according to the MPCA’s Twitter account. “We submit that the court should remand to the agency to make findings so that the court and the public can review it."
Environmental groups have long used this same argument — that PolyMet intends to mine more than its permitted for — when appealing to the courts for a supplemental Environmental Impact Statement. That effort has failed, but since the air permits fall under a different law than the EIS, judges may choose to view the MCEA’s request through a different lens.
Attorneys for the PCA and PolyMet said the permit was issued after a robust review that included an 800-page report for the air permit in question. They also made the case that there’s no intention to mine at a higher level, and the potential for increased capacity was 10 pages of a 270-page technical report to investors and not a full-blown economic feasibility study.
The PCA said if PolyMet was to expand its output from the permitted 32,000 tons a day, the company would have to start from scratch with a full environmental review “as through construction never commenced,” referencing the Clean Air Act.
State Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, and Nancy Norr of Jobs for Minnesotans were on hand for the hearing in St. Paul.
“We’re well aware that litigation over these projects having been issued permits is now an anticipated and to-be-expected phase of the project, where opposition groups are still striving to stop the project,’ Norr said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. “Our hope is any decision issued by the courts in this case will support the agency, that they did their job, and not create any further delays in moving this project forward.”
PolyMet is also facing legal challenges on its permit to mine and dam permits. The Court of Appeals said Wednesday that it would release a decision on those permits at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.